Tuesday, Oct. 18
Boys soccer
Milton at Warrior Run, 7 p.m.
Central Columbia at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Central Mountain, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Selinsgrove at Milton, 7 p.m.
Field hockey
Warrior Run at Midd-West, 7 p.m.
Central Columbia at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.
Milton at Line Mountain, 4 p.m.
Golf
PIAA Championship at Penn State Golf Course, 8:30 a.m.
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Girls soccer
Warrior Run at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Field hockey
Lewisburg at Mifflin County, 4 p.m.
Benton at Warrior Run, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 20
Boys soccer
Lewisburg at South Williamsport, 4 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Milton, 7 p.m.
Girls soccer
Milton at Towanda, 6 p.m.
Field hockey
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 21
High school football
Lewisburg at Bloomsburg, 7 p.m.
Warrior Run at Mifflinburg, 7 p.m.
Cowanesque Valley at Milton, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 22
Boys soccer
Southern Columbia at Warrior Run, 11 a.m.
Field hockey
Milton at Warrior Run, 7:30 p.m.
College football
Minnesota at Penn State, 7:30 p.m.
Bucknell at Lehigh, noon
