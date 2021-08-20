Racing on TV
Series: NASCAR truck
Race: Toyota 200 powered by CK Power
Track: Gateway International Raceway (oval, 1.25 miles)
Schedule: Today, race, 8 p.m., FS1
--
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: New Holland 250
Track: Michigan International Speedway (oval, 2 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 3 p.m., NBCSN
--
Series: IndyCar
Race: Bommarito Automotive Group 500K
Track: Gateway International Raceway (oval, 1.25 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 8 p.m., NBCSN
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: FireKeepers Casino 400
Track: Michigan International Speedway (oval, 2 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.