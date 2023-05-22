Conductor Peter Nero is 89. Actor-director Richard Benjamin is 85. Actor Frank Converse is 85. Actor Barbara Parkins is 81. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Tommy John is 80. Songwriter Bernie Taupin is 73. Actor-producer Al Corley is 68. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, is 66. Singer Morrissey is 64. Actor Ann Cusack is 62. Country musician Dana Williams (Diamond Rio) is 62. Rock musician Jesse Valenzuela is 61. Actor Mark Christopher Lawrence is 59. R&B singer Johnny Gill (New Edition) is 57. Rock musician Dan Roberts (Crash Test Dummies) is 56. Actor Brooke Smith is 56. Actor Michael Kelly is 54. Model Naomi Campbell is 53. Actor Anna Belknap is 51. Actor Alison Eastwood is 51. Singer Donell Jones is 50. Actor Sean Gunn is 49. Actor A.J. Langer is 49. Actor Ginnifer Goodwin is 45. R&B singer Vivian Green is 44. Actor Maggie Q is 44. Olympic gold medal speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno is 41. Actor Molly Ephraim (TV: “Last Man Standing”) is 37. Tennis player Novak Djokovic is 36. Actor Anna Baryshnikov (TV: “Superior Donuts”) is 31. Actor Camren Bicondova is 24.
