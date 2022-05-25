MIFFLINBURG — Allegations of disruptive behavior in a school building recently led to felony allegations and other charges being filed against a Mfflinburg teenager.
Christian M. Zawalick, 19, of Mifflinburg, had all charges held for court at a preliminary hearing before District Judge Jeffrey L. Mensch. They included single felony counts of aggravated assault, attempt to cause bodily injury to designated individuals, felony aggravated assault attempts to cause of causes bodily injury (school) and misdemeanor counts of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Mifflinburg School Police alleged that at about 12:40 p.m. May 4, at Mifflinburg Area High School, Zawalick apparently refused a request to leave a classroom for lunch. Requests by Principal Richard Strausberg and Mifflinburg School Police did not lead to the desired result.
Papers filed allege that Zawalick directed profanity toward David Burns, a district police officer, and pushed Strausberg out of the way in an attempt to leave the room. The filing also alleges Strausberg was punched in the face as attempts to restrain Zawalick were met with resistance. Burns, it added, was allegedly kicked, scratched and bitten on the left wrist area.
Mifflinburg Area High School was placed on lockdown for a time. The lockdown was lifted after Zawalick was taken to the office.
Bail was set at $10,000 unsecured. Formal arraignment was set for Monday, July 25 in Union County Court.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.