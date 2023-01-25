In 1971, Charles Manson and three women followers were convicted in Los Angeles of murder and conspiracy in the 1969 slayings of seven people, including actor Sharon Tate.
In 1981, the 52 Americans held hostage by Iran for 444 days arrived in the United States.
In 1993, Sears announced that it would no longer publish its famous century-old catalog.
