NASCAR point standings
Cup: 1. Denny Hamlin, 187; 2. Brad Keselowski, 149; 3. Kyle Larson, 147; 4. Chase Elliott, 139; 5. Christopher Bell, 138; 6. Joey Logano, 138; 7. Kevin Harvick, 136; 8. Martin Truex, 131; 9. Michael McDowell, 126; 10. Kurt Busch, 122; 11. William Byron, 116; 12. Austin Dillon, 115; 13. Ryan Preece, 112; 14. Kyle Busch, 98; 15. Ryan Blaney, 91; 16. Chris Buescher, 90.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Cindric, 191; 2. Daniel Hemric, 170; 3. Brandon Jones, 140; 4. Jeb Burton, 133; 5. Justin Haley, 128; 6. AJ Allmendinger, 126; 7. Myatt Snider, 123; 8. Harrison Burton, 120; 9. Jeremy Clements, 107; 10. Brandon Brown, 103; 11. Michael Annett, 90; 12. Noah Gragson, 74.
Truck: 1. John Hunter Nemecheck, 150; 2. Ben Rhodes, 136; 3. Sheldon Creed, 115; 4. Matt Crafton, 110; 5. Chandler Smith, 90; 6. Stewart Friesen, 80; 7. Grant Enfinger, 71; 8. Todd Gilliland, 69; 9. Johnny Sauter, 69; 10. Carson Hocevar, 68.
