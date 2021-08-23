BRISTOL (AP) — A mother and a 16-month-old child in a stroller were critically injured when they were struck by a vehicle in suburban Philadelphia, authorities said.
Bristol borough police said the two were struck by a southbound vehicle on Route 13 at about 8 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle was then rear-ended by a second southbound vehicle.
The victims were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and the child was then transferred to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, police said. Both were listed in critical condition.
Both drivers remained at the scene and are cooperating with the investigation, police said.
