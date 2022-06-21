MILTON — The landscape not only of Milton, but the entire surrounding geography was altered by the 1972 floodwaters of Hurricane Agnes, said borough resident Jim Bolich.
“That flood changed the topography of some streams. I don’t know if it was Loyalsock Creek or Muncy Creek where it changed kind of how it flowed, because that water is powerful, that water is massive. It’ll move tractor trucks, everything. It is powerful,” Bolich said. “I think that did have some changes — made some changes.”
In the borough, he said, homes and businesses along the east side of Lincoln Street were simply washed away, to be replaced later by a parking lot for the former ACF Industries.
“That whole section from just a little west of the ACF, that was never to be seen again. The homes on the west side of Lincoln Street are still there, for the most part, but everything east of Lincoln Street was just gone,” Bolich said. “It’s getting harder and harder to remember how it looked.”
Bolich said his mother was living at home alone when Agnes struck and he remembers putting her dining room table up on large soup cans in the futile hope that would keep it out of the water. His mother had recently received a delivery of firewood in the basement, which was found floating near the cellar ceiling when she was able to get back to the house.
“I think the one thing that really sticks out most in my memory is Vic Michael from WMLP saying ‘There can’t be a crest, it’s still raining upstream!’” Bolich said. “They’re trying to predict a crest and it was raining and we had no idea where the river was going to go and how high, never been there before.”
Bolich, who was living at 717 N. Front St. at the time, said residents were warned not to pump out their homes too quickly for fear that the walls might collapse with the sudden change in pressure. He said it wasn’t until the following February that he was able to start re-papering the house.
“We had old horse hair plaster walls and it took time for them to dry out.”
“We took buckets and buckets of flood mud out of the basement and dumped it onto the street, they were going to take care of that later, and I remember cars just going by just looking at you...just kind of gawking,” Bolich said. “It was kind of, well it’s something we’re going through and you put up with it, but it was quite an event, to say the least.”
Bolich was working at American Home Foods and he recalls that the freezers there had recently been restocked with frozen pizzas, which all needed to be thrown away.
“I was working on the second floor there, in the main office, and I could look out onto the parking lot and just see the piles of frozen pizza just waiting to be picked up by dump trucks and carted out.”
Now, Bolich said, the pumps in the South Front Street pumping station have been raised, following flooding in 2004, allowing for water up to 29 feet before the pumps are rendered insufficient — though he noted that this hasn’t been tested.
“We just roll the dice and see where it goes and do our best to prepare,” he said, adding that he now tracks the river levels daily through the Middle Atlantic River Forecasting Center, but wasn’t as diligent in ‘72.
“We have to be cognizant of the amount of snow in the watershed...if you get a heavy rain plus the melt, the runoff, that exacerbates the situation,” Bolich said, noting that the National Weather Service tends to ere on the side of caution in their yearly spring flooding predictions. “There’s a lot of different things that go into the predictions, so it’s quite amazing what they can do today with the science.”
Bolich chuckled at the thought of his parents buying a house on North Front Street after living through the 1936 flood, a year before his birth, though he said that he too still lives within street’s flood zone.
“Knowing what I know now about where the river can go and everything, we have family that lives outside of the flood area if need be in the future,” he said.
“You always wonder if you can get high water, can you get help? And it just seems like people show up, I guess just out of the goodness of their heart, in the different floods or high water times that we’ve been through in the 2000s and the late ‘90s and so on. It just seems to work.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.