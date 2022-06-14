Actor Marla Gibbs is 91. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., is 83. Country-rock musician Spooner Oldham is 79. Rock singer Rod Argent (The Zombies; Argent) is 77. Former President Donald Trump is 76. Singer Janet Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 76. Rock musician Barry Melton is 75. Actor Will Patton is 68. Olympic gold medal speed skater Eric Heiden is 64. Jazz musician Marcus Miller is 63. Singer Boy George is 61. Rock musician Chris DeGarmo is 59. Actor Traylor Howard is 56. Actor Yasmine Bleeth is 54. Actor Faizon Love is 54. Actor Stephen Wallem is 54. International Tennis Hall of Famer Steffi Graf is 53. Actor Sullivan Stapleton is 45. Screenwriter Diablo Cody is 44. Classical pianist Lang Lang is 40. Actor Lawrence Saint-Victor is 40. Actor Torrance Coombs is 39. Actor J.R. Martinez is 39. Actor-singer Kevin McHale is 34. Actor Lucy Hale is 33. Pop singer Jesy Nelson (Little Mix) is 31. Country singer Joel Crouse is 30. Actor Daryl Sabara is 30.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Snyder appointed chief
- East Buffalo reviews Stein Lane proposals
- Rotary looks to pedal out polio
- Scoreboard
- Legion Roundup: Montandon bounces back to beat Lewisburg
- Spain comes from behind in final minutes to defeat USWNT
- Lewisburg pounds Palmerton, advances to state championship game
- Phillies bring 1-0 series advantage over Marlins into game 2
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.