Wednesday, Feb. 15

Women’s basketball

Bucknell at American, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 16

Boys basketball

Meadowbrook at ACAA Tournament (at Norry Chr.), TBA

Girls basketball

Meadowbrook at ACAA Tournament (at Norry Chr.), TBA

Friday, Feb. 17

Boys basketball

Meadowbrook at ACAA Tournament (at Norry Chr.), TBA

Girls basketball

Meadowbrook at ACAA Tournament (at Norry Chr.), TBA

College wrestling

Princeton at Bucknell, TBA

Saturday, Feb. 18

Boys basketball

Meadowbrook at ACAA Tournament (at Norry Chr.), TBA

Girls basketball

Meadowbrook at ACAA Tournament (at Norry Chr.), TBA

Boys wrestling

District 4 South Sectional (at Southern Columbia), 9 a.m.

Coed bowling

PHAC Invitational at Selinsgrove’s Best Bowl, TBA

Men’s basketball

Bucknell at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Women’s basketball

Boston U. at Bucknell, noon

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.