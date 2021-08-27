BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — A 33-year-old Lewisburg man was killed early Wednesday in an ATV crash along Black Run Road, Buffalo Township, Union County.
State Police At Milton reported Shawn W. Loud was killed when the Polaris Sportsman 4-wheeler he was riding crashed at 6:32 a.m. along Black Run Road in Buffalo Township.
Police report Loud was riding the 4-wheeler west on Black Run Road when he left the roadway. The 4-wheeler struck a utility pole and Loud was thrown from the ATV.
He was pronounced dead at the scene by the Union County coroner, it was noted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.