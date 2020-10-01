LEWISBURG — As she carefully wiped down a mammography machine in the Thyra M. Humphries Center for Breast Health at Evangelical Community Hospital, Kelly Lytle noted the importance of women receiving their yearly mammogram even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
Lytle, the center's registered nurse coordinator, said the center has taken extra steps to make sure women are protected from potential exposure to the virus when receiving their yearly mammogram.
She noted that women who come for a mammogram are permitted to have one person accompany them. That individual must stay in a designated waiting area.
The center is now using what Lytle described as "internal and external" waiting rooms in order to allow for proper social distancing.
She explained that an external waiting room is a space near the center's elevators where individuals could informally wait when at the center for an appointment. That area is now a more formal waiting space.
Everyone who comes to the center must wear a mask. They are screening at the door of the building for COVID-19 symptoms and must have their temperature checked.
Extra precautions are also taken when women receive their mammograms.
"The technicians are very close to them," Lytle said. "They are also masked and gowned. They are cleaning the equipment with disinfectant (after each mammogram)."
Andrea Bertram, the center's operations director, said mammography already required a high level of disinfecting. The pandemic has resulted in that being further enhanced.
She and Lytle said women age 40 and over are recommended to receive a yearly mammogram. They shouldn't put off the yearly screening due to fear of COVID-19.
"We've had women come in for their 40-year first mammogram and we diagnose them with cancer," Bertram said.
The earlier breast cancer is detected, the better the prognosis is for the woman, Lytle said.
She also noted that women who turn 40 should not be intimidated about having their first mammogram.
"As someone who's that age, it's a scary thought that something could be found," Lytle said. "Detecting it early is key."
She added that having a normal mammogram result gives a woman peace of mind.
Women spend a limited amount of time at the center when receiving their mammogram.
"A mammogram is about 8 minutes," Bertram said. "You are typically here (at the center) 15 minutes."
At the onset of the pandemic in March, she said there was a time when only women at high risk of breast cancer were able to schedule their mammograms.
The number of women coming to the center for their mammograms has been increasing at the center. Those who were unable to schedule their appointment during the pandemic are now having their yearly screening.
"We are seeing more patients now than we did before COVID," Bertram said.
If a woman is still nervous about coming to the center for their mammogram even with the added precautions in place, Bertram said they should call the center to further discuss their concerns with a health care professional.
"For a woman who is considering prolonging (their mammogram), it is important to know their individual and family risk factors," she said, adding that the health professionals can discuss those with the individuals.
Women should also be open with health professionals about their personal and family medical history as those are key factors in screening recommendations.
"Be honest about your history," Lytle said. "We have some women we see for three different appointments who don't say 'I have a family history (of breast cancer).'"
While are women recommended to receive yearly mammograms, Lytle said month self-exams are also important.
Recently, she said a woman who had been in three months prior for a mammogram found an area of concern during a self exam.
"We brought her in (for another mammogram)," Lytle said. "Within three days, we had an ultrasound ordered for her."
The health professionals said it's important for women to know the composition of their bodies.
"It's vitally important to know your breasts," Bertram said. "We will help walk you through the (self) exam (process)."
In addition to the steps taken to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19 when women receive their mammograms, the center has also taken other steps in light of the pandemic.
According to Lytle, anyone scheduled to have surgery at the center is tested for COVID-19 one week prior to their surgery.
"With the lab, we are getting all of those (COVID-19 test results) back (prior to the patient's surgery)," Lytle said. "Most of our patients are in favor of that (testing)."
