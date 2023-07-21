Movie director Norman Jewison is 97. Actor Leigh Lawson is 80. Singer Yusuf Islam (also known as Cat Stevens) is 75. Cartoonist Garry Trudeau is 75. Actor Jamey Sheridan is 72. Rock singer-musician Eric Bazilian (The Hooters) is 70. Comedian Jon Lovitz is 66. Actor Lance Guest is 63. Actor Matt Mulhern is 63. Comedian Greg Behrendt is 60. Retired soccer player Brandi Chastain is 55. Rock singer Emerson Hart is 54. Rock-soul singer Michael Fitzpatrick (Fitz and the Tantrums) is 53. Actor Alysia Reiner is 53. Country singer Paul Brandt is 51. Christian rock musician Korey Cooper (Skillet) is 51. Actor Ali Landry is 50. Actor-comedian Steve Byrne is 49. Rock musician Tato Melgar (Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real) is 46. Actor Justin Bartha is 45. Actor Josh Hartnett is 45. Contemporary Christian singer Brandon Heath is 45. Actor Sprague Grayden is 45. Reggae singer Damian Marley is 45. Country singer Brad Mates (Emerson Drive) is 45. Former MLB All-Star pitcher CC Sabathia is 43. Singer Blake Lewis (“American Idol”) is 42. Latin singer Romeo Santos is 42. Rock musician Johan Carlsson (Carolina Liar) is 39. Actor Vanessa Lengies is 38. Actor Betty Gilpin is 37. Actor Rory Culkin is 34. Actor Jamie Waylett (“Harry Potter” films) is 34. Figure skater Rachael Flatt is 31.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- And the winners are...
- Area students 'Singing in the Rain'
- Scoreboard
- Warrior Run Seniors rally to advance in East Regional
- Northeast floods devastate 'heartbroken' farmers as months of labor and crops are swept away
- Yankees 3B Josh Donaldson transferred to 60-day injured list
- Today in history
- Community calendar
Most Popular
Articles
- Restaurants strengthening bond with Lewisburg community
- State champs ready to hit the road
- Warrior Run dominates in first game of Senior League East Regional
- We are the champions
- Bloomsburg man killed in I-80 crash
- Lewisburg grad shares Olympic dreams
- Michael Mollica
- DIG to celebrate grand opening
- Williamsport man accused of running from police
- Mifflinburg Majors stun Section 3 host Keystone with 11-6 victory
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.