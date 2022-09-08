Ventriloquist Willie Tyler is 82. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., is 81. Actor Alan Feinstein is 81. Pop singer Sal Valentino (The Beau Brummels) is 80. Author Ann Beattie is 75. Former Secretary of Defense James Mattis is 72. Cajun singer Zachary Richard is 72. Musician Will Lee is 70. Actor Heather Thomas is 65. Singer Aimee Mann is 62. Pop musician David Steele (Fine Young Cannibals) is 62. Actor Thomas Kretschmann is 60. Gospel singer Darlene Zschech is 57. Alternative country singer Neko (Case is 52. TV personality Brooke Burke is 51. Actor Martin Freeman is 51. Actor David Arquette is 51. TV-radio personality Kennedy is 50. Rock musician Richard Hughes (Keane) is 47. Actor Larenz Tate is 47. Actor Nathan Corddry is 45. R&B singer Pink is 43. Singer-songwriter Eric Hutchinson is 42. Actor Jonathan Taylor Thomas is 41. Rapper Wiz Khalifa is 35. Actor Gaten Matarazzo (TV: “Stranger Things”) is 20.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Union County reporter calls it a career
- Festival expected to draw big crowds to Milton
- New event venue set to open
- 3 charged with throwing objects onto I-80
- Bittenbender receives Hope and Courage Award
- Primary care physicians join UPMC
- Mifflinburg boys soccer falls in heartbreaker to Shikellamy
- Northumberland County deed transfers
- Milton K-9 honored at All Home Days
- Law and order
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.