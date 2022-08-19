Racing on TV

Series: ARCA

Race: General Tire Delivers 100

Track: Watkins Glen International (road course, 2.4 miles)

Schedule: Today, race, 6 p.m., FS1

--

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: Go Bowling at the Glen

Track: Watkins Glen International (road course, 2.4 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 12:30 p.m., USA; Sunday, race, 3 p.m., USA

--

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: Xfinity Series at The Glen

Track: Watkins Glen International (road course, 2.4 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 3:30 p.m., USA

--

Series: IndyCar

Race: Bommarito 500K

Track: World Wide Technology Raceway (oval, 1.25 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 6 p.m., USA

