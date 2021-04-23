LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky freshman guard Terrence Clarke died Thursday following a car accident in Los Angeles. He was 19.
The university announced Clarke’s death in a release Thursday night, but did not include any more details. Coach John Calipari said he was “absolutely gutted and sick tonight” and called the player “a beautiful kid, someone who owned the room with his personality, smile and joy.”
Los Angeles Police Department Sergeant John Matassa, who works in the Valley Traffic Division, told ESPN that Clarke was a solo occupant in a vehicle that ran a red light going “at a very high rate of speed” in the San Fernando Valley area of Los Angeles at approximately 2:10 p.m. PDT.
Seahawks re-sign QB Smith
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have brought back quarterback Geno Smith to serve as the backup to Russell Wilson.
Smith signed a one-year deal with Seattle on Thursday to stay in the role he’s held for the past two seasons with the Seahawks.
Smith, 30, has appeared in just one game with Seattle, completing four of five passes for 33 yards in last year’s blowout win over the New York Jets.
Willie Mays honored
NEW YORK (AP) — Willie Mays has won the inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award presented by Baseball Digest.
The Hall of Fame center fielder was honored Thursday with a new accolade to be given annually recognizing a living individual who has made “significant contributions to the national game.”
Mays, who turns 90 on May 6, was chosen over five other finalists in voting by a panel of longtime baseball writers, broadcasters, historians and executives.
NCAA football OT tweaked
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — College football teams will have to go for 2 after touchdowns starting with the second overtime possession, and beginning in the third round each team will get one play to score from the 3-yard line.
The NCAA playing rules oversight panel on Thursday approved a proposal made last month by the playing rules committee to tweak the overtime format.
The overtime recommendation was based on player safety and intended to reduce the number of plays it takes for a winner to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.