Wednesday, June 21

Little League softball

Major Division

At Central Columbia High School

Mifflinburg vs. Central Columbia, 5:30 p.m.

WR-Sel winner vs. Lew-Danville winner, 8 p.m.

American Legion baseball

Berwick at Montandon, 5:45 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Sullivan County, 5:45 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Frederick at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday, June 22

American Legion baseball

Montandon at Hughesville, 5:45 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Frederick at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.

Friday, June 23

Little League baseball

Major Division

at Bloomsburg Town Park

Lewisburg vs. Bloomsburg, 5:30 p.m.

Mifflinburg vs. Warrior Run, 8 p.m.

American Legion baseball

Mifflinburg at Sunbury/Norry, 5:45 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Saturday, June 24

Little League baseball

8-10 Division

at Field of Dreams, Laurelton

Lewisburg vs. Selinsgrove, 1 p.m.

Warrior Run vs. Shikellamy, 3:30 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at Trenton, 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, June 25

Little League baseball

9-10-11 Division

at Washies Complex, Danville

Mifflinburg vs. Selinsgrove, 1 p.m.

Milton vs. Central Columbia, 3:30 p.m.

Major Division

at Bloomsburg Town Park

Lew-Bloom loser vs. Miff-WR loser, 1 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at Trenton, 1 p.m.

Monday, June 26

Little League baseball

8-10 Division

at Field of Dreams, Laurelton

Mifflinburg vs. Snyder County, 5:30 p.m.

American Legion baseball

Montandon at Danville, 5:45 p.m.

Berwick at Mifflinburg, 5:45 p.m.

Minor League baseball

Williamsport at Frederick, 7 p.m.

