Wednesday, June 21
Little League softball
Major Division
At Central Columbia High School
Mifflinburg vs. Central Columbia, 5:30 p.m.
WR-Sel winner vs. Lew-Danville winner, 8 p.m.
American Legion baseball
Berwick at Montandon, 5:45 p.m.
Mifflinburg at Sullivan County, 5:45 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Frederick at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Thursday, June 22
American Legion baseball
Montandon at Hughesville, 5:45 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Frederick at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Friday, June 23
Little League baseball
Major Division
at Bloomsburg Town Park
Lewisburg vs. Bloomsburg, 5:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg vs. Warrior Run, 8 p.m.
American Legion baseball
Mifflinburg at Sunbury/Norry, 5:45 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 24
Little League baseball
8-10 Division
at Field of Dreams, Laurelton
Lewisburg vs. Selinsgrove, 1 p.m.
Warrior Run vs. Shikellamy, 3:30 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at Trenton, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 25
Little League baseball
9-10-11 Division
at Washies Complex, Danville
Mifflinburg vs. Selinsgrove, 1 p.m.
Milton vs. Central Columbia, 3:30 p.m.
Major Division
at Bloomsburg Town Park
Lew-Bloom loser vs. Miff-WR loser, 1 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at Trenton, 1 p.m.
Monday, June 26
Little League baseball
8-10 Division
at Field of Dreams, Laurelton
Mifflinburg vs. Snyder County, 5:30 p.m.
American Legion baseball
Montandon at Danville, 5:45 p.m.
Berwick at Mifflinburg, 5:45 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at Frederick, 7 p.m.
