Singer Petula Clark is 90. Actor Sam Waterston is 82. Classical conductor Daniel Barenboim is 80. Pop singer Frida (ABBA) is 77. Actor Bob Gunton is 77. Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson is 75. Actor Beverly D’Angelo is 71. Director-actor James Widdoes is 69. Rock singer-producer Mitch Easter is 68. News correspondent John Roberts is 66. Former “Tonight Show” bandleader Kevin Eubanks is 65. Comedian Judy Gold is 60. Actor Rachel True is 56. Rapper E-40 is 55. Country singer Jack Ingram is 52. Actor Jay Harrington is 51. Actor Jonny Lee Miller is 50. Actor Sydney Tamiia Poitier-Heartsong is 49. Rock singer-musician Chad Kroeger is 48. Rock musician Jesse Sandoval is 48. Actor Virginie Ledoyen is 46. Actor Sean Murray is 45. Pop singer Ace Young (TV: “American Idol”) is 42. Golfer Lorena Ochoa is 41. Hip-hop artist B.o.B is 34. Actor Shailene Woodley is 31. Actor-dancer Emma Dumont is 28.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Commanders end sloppy Eagles' perfect season 32-21
- Commanders revel in spoiler role in 32-21 win over Eagles
- PA Lottery
- Winning numbers drawn in 'Powerball' game
- Shapiro to take office with mandate from Pennsylvania voters
- Today in History: November 15, Sherman's "March to the Sea"
- Celebrity birthdays
- Today in history
Most Popular
Articles
- Keller will continue to serve after exiting office
- Heartland-II coaches select field hockey all-stars
- Fly ash request withdrawn
- Dustin J. Heddings
- Dedicated to serve
- New Seventh-day Adventist Church to open doors
- Team-first mentality propels Baylee Espinosa at PIAA cross country meet
- Veterans honored for service to Boy Scouts
- Thompson, Meuser, Borowicz top election results
- Lewisburg boys soccer cruises past Dunmore in state first round
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.