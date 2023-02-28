Can you believe that it’s almost spring? I’m ready!
The office phone is ringing off the hook, and Miss Lisa is scheduling programs that involve travel like children’s health fairs, VBS, and church services. She is also booking groups to come to the Puppet Home for our SafeKIDZ program. Word is spreading! As of today, 93 children can attend the program free. Thanks to grants and generous donations we can offer free admission to our six activity rooms, large group room and a puppet program in the Julie M. Holmes Creative Arts Center.
At 1 p.m. Saturday, March 11, there will be a puppet program and the activity rooms will be open until 4:30. Free popcorn will be served. Then on March 18, the activity rooms will be open from 1-4:30 p.m. with free popcorn.
Okay, I know you are asking, “What is SafeKIDZ?” I thought you would never ask!! I’m so excited to share with you about it! You see SafeKIDZ is all about children/youth coming to the Puppet Home where they are safe to share their creativity, feelings, ideas and more without being criticized or made fun of! You know I love it here because I’m different, but the kids don’t make fun of me. I can be Miss Curly. Our SafeKIDZ program is meant to be a safe place for everyone, and our volunteers are doing a great job sharing positive, encouraging words! So come see us on March 11 and 18. The fun is waiting for you.
And now some more exciting news! We will be at the Evangelical Hospital Children’s Health Fair on March 18 (Miller’s Center, Lewisburg) from 9 a.m. to noon. Oh yes, and at 10:30 a.m. we will present a puppet program. Come and join the fun! On March 25, Miss Lisa will present a vendor’s table at the Milton YMCA from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Stop by try your hand at puppetry! I will be there, too!
Oh, I almost forgot! Miss Lisa has made plans for a monthly SafeKIDZ Friday night activity for children on Friday, March 24, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. There will be free pizza for everyone. Make some crafts, play games, and eat pizza. Dress up and get your picture taken.
There are more children wanting to have their birthday parties at the Puppet Home. What a blast it has been! I love it! Of course, the food is always excellent! Parents and children can decide what they want to do-activity rooms are available; puppet program in blacklight; and so much more. Please call Miss Lisa at 570-838-3133 and she will help you with a decision.
If you haven’t heard, let me be the first to share- Raise the Region is March 8-9. That’s the 36-hour telethon that raises money for area nonprofits. You guessed it- Kingdom Kidz is one of the nonprofits. Just go to raisetheregion.org and type in Kingdom Kidz. We need 10 people to donate. Will you be one of those? The donations will go to SafeKIDZ so children/youth can come free! Thank you in advance!
Until next month remember, “Smile because it looks good on you!” God bless you! My curls look good on me, too!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.