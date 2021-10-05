Mifflinburg Wildcats (3-3, 2-1 HAC-II)

Aug. 27 DANVILLE L 42-7

Sept. 3 CENTRAL COLUMBIA W 28-0

Sept. 10 at Midd-West W 48-7

Sept. 17 at Hughesville W 25-12

Sept. 24 SHAMOKIN L 34-27

Oct. 1 at Milton (Bloomsburg) L 15-14

Oct. 8 at Montoursville

Oct. 15 CENTRAL MOUNTAIN

Oct. 22 SHIKELLAMY

Oct. 29 at Lewisburg

MIFFLINBURG

Score by quarters

Opponent 19 36 27 28 - 110

Mifflinburg 49 47 34 19 - 149

Team statistics

Mifflinburg Opponent

First downs 96 70

Rushing att-yds 200-1,034 157-585

Passing yards 1,214 815

Passing 69-142-8 66-127-9

Fumbles-lost 16-7 11-4

Penalties-yards 45-459 40-317

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Troy Dressler 40-81, 3TDs; Andrew Diehl 58-382, TD; Carter Breed 39-353, 3TD; Brian Reeder 8-28; Aaron Hackenburg 3-18; Radwill Susan 1-0; Leroy Simpson 7-21 2TD; Gabe Steler 3-24; Jacob Gingaman 2-2; Team 3(-17).

PASSING: Dressler 69-142-8, 1,214 yards, 11TDs.

RECEIVING: Diehl 15-238, 5TDs; Cannon Griffith 18-193. TD; Zach Wertman 14-286, 2TDs; Jacob Bingaman 17-366, 3TDs; Breed 15-66; Stetler 3-46

Montoursville Warriors (3-3, 1-1 HAC-II)

Aug. 27 WELLSBORO W 42-21

Sept. 3 LEWISBURG W 41-7

Sept. 10 at Jersey Shore L 27-20

Sept. 17 at Mount Carmel L 21-7

Sept. 24 LOYALSOCK W 26-21

Oct. 1 at Danville L 35-14

Oct. 8 MIFFLINBURG

Oct. 15 at Midd-West

Oct. 22 at Central Columbia

Oct. 29 SELINSGROVE

