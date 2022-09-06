This letter is on behalf of Gloria and Marlin Long, and we would like to express our thanks to everybody on their sympathy, expressions of sorrow, their help, the veterinarians, Milton State Police, the young man who stopped to offer his phone, and everybody else that took part in and enjoyed our beloved dog Lucy, who unexpectedly died while doing what she loved to do — going on a daily walk. Thank you to all those who helped on the night of the tragedy!
She was born on Nov. 5, 2012 and died on Aug. 12, 2022. She was every bit a part of our family, and loved everybody and everything, and she especially liked to play. Lucy loved to play in the water, chasing after the hose. Anyone that had a flashlight, she would chase after the light.
Later, as health problems began, she was in need of special help, and we especially want to thank our veterinarians — Dr. Hassinger, and also Dr. Patricia Kitchen — whom were very instrumental in helping Lucy overcome many obstacles as they arose. That gave Lucy relief and recovery so that she was able to play with her other companions again, her sister Lilly and Peaches the cat still look around for Lucy, knowing something’s not right!
Dogs are every bit a part of family and we just want to thank everybody, especially Joyce and Barb who have been a big part of taking care of Lucy when we are at work. Lucy enjoyed walking through the town of Milton, and stopping to visit people at Speedy’s Bar and Grill, Spikes Cafe and Leeser’s. She made her last trip that night, and we want to thank them.
Lucy was our best friend and she will live on forever in our hearts.
Marlin, Gloria and her furry friends
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.