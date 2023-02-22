Court ruling opens eyes on nonprofit taxes
Taxpayers reasonably wonder why some nonprofit organizations, such as big hospital systems, are tax-exempt while paying executives salaries of seven figures-plus.
It’s a fair question, which the Commonwealth Court partially answered Friday.
More than 75% of hospitals in Pennsylvania operate as tax-exempt nonprofits. The rationale is that they provide services, health care, that the government otherwise would have to provide at public expense. State law sets parameters to qualify for tax exemptions, including providing free essential public services. Traditionally, hospitals have been able to withstand challenges to their tax-exemptions by providing care regardless of patients’ ability to pay, which also is required by federal law.
The Avon Grove, Coatesville Area and Phoenixville Area school districts in Chester County contended that three Tower Health Hospitals in that county — Brandywine, Jennersville, Phoenixville — operated for profit rather than as nonprofits and, therefore, should be subject to local taxation. The Pottstown School District made a similar claim regarding Tower Health’s Pottstown Hospital in Montgomery County.
All of the hospitals reported operating losses, but the court noted that they did so after paying more than $43 million a year in various management fees to the parent company. And, the court found, some executive compensation was “eye-popping.” Executive bonuses as high as 40% of salaries, it said, were tied to the hospitals’ financial performance as if they were for-profit enterprises.
According to the court, the hospitals also reported as “uncompensated” care the difference between their Medicare or Medicaid reimbursements and what the hospitals would charge at retail. But the health system’s own witness testified that the “master charge sheet” used for comparison was meaningless. “The numbers, essentially, are pulled out of thin air because the hospital is required to have a charge sheet to satisfy federal requirements,” the court decision said.
If the ruling withstands a certain appeal to the state Supreme Court, the hospitals will have to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars a year, each, their respective school districts and, potentially, local and county governments.
Regardless of the appeal, the decision is a cue to the state Legislature to modernize the state’s antiquated law, to protect true nonprofits while ensuring that profit-making enterprises pay their fair share in taxes.
