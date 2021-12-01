National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 15 6 .714 — New York 11 10 .524 4 Boston 11 10 .524 4 Philadelphia 11 10 .524 4 Toronto 9 13 .409 6½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 13 8 .619 — Washington 13 8 .619 — Charlotte 13 10 .565 1 Atlanta 11 10 .524 2 Orlando 4 18 .182 9½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 14 8 .636 — Milwaukee 13 8 .619 ½ Cleveland 11 10 .524 2½ Indiana 9 14 .391 5½ Detroit 4 17 .190 9½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 10 9 .526 — Memphis 11 10 .524 — San Antonio 6 13 .316 4 New Orleans 6 17 .261 6 Houston 4 16 .200 6½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 14 7 .667 — Minnesota 11 10 .524 3 Denver 10 10 .500 3½ Portland 11 11 .500 3½ Oklahoma City 6 14 .300 7½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 18 3 .857 — Golden State 18 3 .857 — L.A. Clippers 11 10 .524 7 L.A. Lakers 12 11 .522 7 Sacramento 8 14 .364 10½
Tuesday’s Games
Memphis 98, Toronto 91 Brooklyn 112, New York 110 Phoenix 104, Golden State 96 Portland 110, Detroit 92 L.A. Lakers 117, Sacramento 92
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta at Indiana, 7 p.m. Denver at Orlando, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Washington, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Dallas at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Sacramento at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m. Detroit at Phoenix, 9 p.m. San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m. Miami at Indiana, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Houston, 8 p.m. New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Boston at Utah, 9 p.m. L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Phoenix at Golden State, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 22 15 4 3 33 82 60 Toronto 23 16 6 1 33 66 49 Tampa Bay 21 12 5 4 28 67 60 Detroit 23 11 9 3 25 63 72 Boston 19 11 8 0 22 57 53 Buffalo 22 8 11 3 19 64 77 Montreal 24 6 16 2 14 55 85 Ottawa 19 4 14 1 9 46 73
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 23 14 4 5 33 82 57 Carolina 21 15 5 1 31 67 47 N.Y. Rangers 20 13 4 3 29 60 54 Pittsburgh 22 10 7 5 25 63 61 Columbus 20 12 8 0 24 67 65 New Jersey 20 9 7 4 22 59 63 Philadelphia 20 8 8 4 20 49 61 N.Y. Islanders 17 5 10 2 12 32 52
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 22 15 6 1 31 83 66 St. Louis 22 12 7 3 27 75 62 Nashville 22 12 9 1 25 64 63 Dallas 20 11 7 2 24 57 56 Winnipeg 22 10 8 4 24 60 61 Colorado 18 11 6 1 23 73 56 Chicago 21 7 12 2 16 45 67 Arizona 23 5 16 2 12 42 82
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 22 13 4 5 31 72 43 Edmonton 20 15 5 0 30 77 59 Anaheim 23 12 8 3 27 76 65 San Jose 22 12 9 1 25 60 60 Vegas 21 12 9 0 24 66 64 Los Angeles 21 9 8 4 22 57 60 Seattle 22 8 13 1 17 65 77 Vancouver 23 7 14 2 16 53 74 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
San Jose 5, New Jersey 2 Detroit 2, Boston 1 Florida 5, Washington 4 Minnesota 5, Arizona 2 Nashville 6, Columbus 0 St. Louis 4, Tampa Bay 3, SO Dallas 4, Carolina 1 Anaheim 5, Los Angeles 4, SO N.Y. Islanders at Philadelphia, ppd
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Colorado at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Seattle at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Vancouver at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m. Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 10 p.m. Vegas at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m. Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m. Colorado at Montreal, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m. New Jersey at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Vegas at Arizona, 9:30 p.m. Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Playoffs
Conference Semifinals
Eastern Conference
Sunday, Nov. 28
Nashville 1, Philadelphia 1, Philadelphia advanced 2-0 on penalty kicks
Tuesday, Nov. 30
New York City FC 2, New England 2, New York City advanced 5-3 on penalty kicks
Western Conference
Thursday, Nov. 25
Portland 1, Colorado 0
Sunday, Nov. 28
Real Salt Lake 2, Sporting Kansas City 1
Conference Finals
Eastern Conference
Dec. 4-5 Philadelphia vs. New York City FC, TBD
Western Conference
Dec. 4-5
Portland vs. Real Salt Lake, TBD
MLS Cup
Saturday, Dec. 11
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.