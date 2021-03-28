LEWISBURG – Powered by strong defensive play, and 179 receiving yards and two touchdown catches from All-Patriot League wide receiver Brandon Sanders, the Bucknell football team toppled Lafayette, 38-13, on Saturday at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium.
Despite taking the field for the first time in 490 days, the Bison (1-0, 1-0 PL South) showed few signs of rust. After allowing the Leopards (1-1, 0-1 PL South) to score on their first drive of the game, they piled up 38 unanswered points. Logan Bitikofer and Tarrin Earle tossed two touchdown passes apiece, each also throwing for over 140 yards.
Defensively, Bucknell limited the 2019 Patriot League runners-up to 284 yards of total offense, including only 15 on the ground. Four different Bison picked off a pass, with freshman Blake Leake returning his first career interception 41 yards for a touchdown to put an exclamation mark on his team’s dominant victory late in the fourth quarter.
Sanders’s career-high 179 yards came on 12 receptions, two shy of the school record he set against Holy Cross in 2019. He is the sixth Bison to eclipse 170 receiving yards in a single game, joining Tom Mitchell, Will Carter, Lester Erb, Carl Probst and David Berardinelli; his 179 yards stands seventh in school history.
Alex Twiford (52) and Dominic Lyles (51) rounded out Bucknell’s top three in receiving yards, each also catching a touchdown pass. Bitikofer completed 14 of 22 passes for 183 yards while Earle went 11 for 13 for 145 yards and added a team-best 25 yards on seven carries. Notably, the Bison offensive line only ceded a single sack over the course of the contest.
Defensively, six players tied for the Bucknell lead with four tackles. Seven different Bison registered at least one tackle for a loss, with Simeon Page and Gerrit Van Itallie’s coming on sacks. Freshman Mike Bright Jr. led the way with 1.5 tackles for a loss in his first collegiate start.
Beyond Leake, seniors Page, Brandon Benson and Conner Romango intercepted passes. Bucknell scored on its possessions following Benson and Page’s interceptions, which both came in the third quarter.
Less than two minutes into the game, Lafayette found the end zone. After converting on a 3rd and 2, Cole Northrup found a wide-open Julius Young for a 61-yard touchdown. The Leopards’ extra-point bid went wide, keeping the score at 6-0.
The rest of the half, the Bison didn’t allow Lafayette to advance further than its own 41-yard line. They got on the board at the first quarter’s 8:30 mark, with Lyles hauling in a 27-yard touchdown pass from Bitikofer. Ethan Torres kicked his first of a career-high five extra points to give Bucknell a 7-6 lead.
With the clock winding down in the second quarter, the Bison marched to the red zone. The Leopards came up with a sack on a 3rd and 1 at their own 18-yard line, forcing Bucknell to attempt a field goal. Torres booted a career-long 38 yarder to send the Bison into the locker room with a 10-6 advantage.
Bucknell then scored two unanswered touchdowns in the third quarter. Bitikofer connected with Sanders for a diving 35-yard score at the 11:51 mark while Earle found a wide-open Twiford for another 35-yard touchdown with 9:01 on the clock. Twiford’s score was the first of his collegiate career; the valuable blocking tight end also set a new career-high total in receiving yards during the contest.
Earle connected with Sanders for a highlight-reel touchdown catch 40 seconds into the fourth quarter, extending the Bison’s advantage to 31-6. Sanders matched his career-best figure in touchdown receptions, set in 2019 at Lafayette, by hauling in a 12-yard pass while draped by a Leopard defensive back.
Leake’s pick 6 came with 6:25 remaining in regulation; Leake stepped in front of a pass and raced 41 yards to the end zone. With Bucknell resting the majority of its starters, Lafayette broke its scoring drought with a nine-yard touchdown that capped a nine-play, 74-yard drive with 2:45 remaining in regulation.
The Bison led the Leopards in total offense (415-284), rushing yards (87-15), passing yards (328-269), first downs (21-13) and time of possession (34:04-25:56). Notably, Bucknell did not commit a single turnover.
The Bison next hit the road to face Holy Cross on Saturday.
