Actor Patrick Wayne is 83. R&B singer Millie Jackson is 78. Rock singer-musician Peter Lewis (Moby Grape) is 77. Singer Linda Ronstadt is 76. Rock musician Artimus Pyle is 74. Arianna Huffington, co-founder of The Huffington Post, is 72. Actor Celia Imrie is 70. Actor Terry O’Quinn is 70. Rock singer-musician David Pack is 70. Rock musician Marky Ramone is 70. Rock musician Joe Satriani is 66. Country singer-songwriter Mac McAnally is 65. Model Kim Alexis is 62. Actor Willie Aames is 62. Actor-director Forest Whitaker is 61. Actor Lolita Davidovich is 61. Actor Shari Headley is 59. Actor Brigitte Nielsen is 59. Rock musician Jason Bonham is 56. Actor Amanda Foreman is 56. R&B singer Stokley (Mint Condition) is 55. Actor-comedian Eddie Griffin is 54. Actor Reggie Hayes is 53. Actor-screenwriter Jim Rash is 51. Rock musician John Dolmayan is 50. Actor Scott Foley is 50. Actor Brian Austin Green is 49. Rapper Jim Jones is 46. Actor Diane Kruger is 46. Actor Lana Parrilla is 45. Rock musician Ray Toro (My Chemical Romance) is 45. Actor Laura Benanti is 43. Actor Travis Fimmel is 43. Actor Taylor Kinney is 41. Actor-singer Tristan “Mack” Wilds is 33. Actor Medalion Rahimi is 30. Actor Iain Armitage (TV: “Big Little Lies” “Young Sheldon”) is 14.
