Union-Snyder Agency on Aging
LEWISBURG — The Union-Snyder Agency on Aging Inc. office, and all of its senior centers, will be closed Monday, May 30, in observance of Memorial Day.
To report situations of elder abuse, call 570-524-2100, 570-374-5558 or 800-533-1050.
Lewisburg Borough
LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Borough Office and Public Works Department will be closed Monday, May 30, to observe Memorial Day.
Refuse normally picked up on Monday will be picked up Tuesday, May 31. Refuse normally picked up Tuesday, May 31, will be picked up Wednesday, June 1, along with refuse normally picked up on Wednesday.
