Racing on TV
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: A-Game 200
Track: Dover Motor Speedway (oval, 1 mile)
Schedule: Today, qualifying, 3 p.m., FS1; Saturday, race, 12:30 p.m., FS1
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Duramax Drydene 400
Track: Dover Motor Speedway (oval, 1 mile)
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 10:30 a.m., FS1; Sunday, race, 3 p.m., FS1
--
Series: Indycar
Race: Grand Prix of Alabama
Track: Barber Motorsports Park (road course, 2.38 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 1 p.m., NBC
--
Series: IMSA
Race: Hyundai Monterey Sports Car Championship
Track: WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca (road course, 2.238 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 3 p.m., NBC
