ALLENTOWN — When convicted felon Nicholas C. Douglas learned he had won last month as a write-in candidate for a six-year term as constable in Allentown, jubilation set in.
“I was just ecstatic,” Douglas said Tuesday.
Douglas, 40, said he hoped to earn better wages and present himself as an example to others of someone who has overcome past transgressions.
“Allentown needs good constables,” he said. “I felt with my skill, politeness and having been through something in life, I thought I would make a good constable, because I could tell people about my past experiences.”
But Douglas says he no longer wants the position, even as the Lehigh County district attorney’s office is in court trying to ensure he won’t be sworn in.
Lehigh County Judge Robert L. Steinberg on Tuesday ordered that Douglas not be administered the oath of office to fill the constable position in Allentown’s 12th Ward for now.
The judge scheduled another hearing for 3 p.m. Monday to hear evidence on whether Douglas is qualified to serve as a constable. The decision on whether Douglas can be sworn in is pending resolution of the case, known in Latin as a “quo warranto” action, which means “by what authority.”
First District Attorney Steven M. Luksa on Tuesday told Steinberg that the district attorney’s office had received information calling into question Douglas’ suitability to serve as constable because of extensive record of criminal convictions in other states.
Douglas didn’t attend Tuesday’s hearing, and he said by telephone he has no intention of being sworn in or attending next week’s hearing.
“After all this mess, I decided I wasn’t going to take this office,” Douglas said.
He also said the Lehigh County voter registration office told him he needed to sign a document agreeing to the election results but that he never received the document.
Tim Benyo, the county’s chief elections clerk, said several documents, including a certificate of election and an affidavit confirming Douglas received the most votes, were mailed to the constable-elect’s Allentown address.
Douglas said he left Allentown shortly after the election to go to the Michigan area, and that he works as a supervisor for a manufacturer. He said he has moved to Michigan — he declined to specify where.
Douglas received 30 votes for constable in the south Allentown district, where no candidate for the position was on the ballot.
While Douglas’ win as a write-in escaped official scrutiny, since he did not file campaign paperwork ahead of the election, Benyo said nothing prevented Douglas from running for the office.
Citing court records, the district attorney’s petition against Douglas lists four convictions for impersonating a police officer in Wood County, Ohio, in 2002-04; eight convictions for impersonating a police officer, witness intimidation, attempted passing bad checks, attempted theft, attempted grand theft, theft and grand theft in Lucas County, Ohio, in 2005-10; a 2015 conviction in connection with a mail fraud charge in Mississippi; and and a 2021 conviction for using false pretenses to obtain a thing of value from another person in Michigan.
The Morning Call detailed Douglas’ criminal background in a story this month.
The district attorney’s petition says Article 2, Section 7 of the Pennsylvania Constitution bars anyone from holding office who has been convicted of embezzlement of public money, bribery, perjury or other infamous crimes. Courts have determined infamous crimes include felonies involving deceit or falsification.
In Michigan, according to the Lehigh County court document he is charged with violating his probation for leaving the state without notifying authorities, failing to report his employment status, and having a positive drug test. He is scheduled to appear in court next month in Michigan, the Lehigh County petition says.
“It’s very embarrassing that they would bring up my past and make me out to be a horrible person,” Douglas said.
“It’s not a personal attack on him,” Luksa said later Tuesday. “It’s based on the integrity of the office … that he’s ineligible to hold office [under the Pennsylvania Constitution].”
Luksa said if Douglas fails to show for Monday’s hearing, the motion to remove Douglas from office would be granted by default, and the constable seat would be declared vacant. He would have 30 days to appeal the ruling.
Benyo said in that the position remains vacant, someone would have to petition the court to be appointed 12th Ward constable. If nothing happens, the position would be open until it appears on the ballot again in six years.
In addition to his criminal convictions, Luksa noted Douglas filed his voter registration application Nov. 3, the day after Election Day, listing his address as an apartment in the 800 block of St. John Street in Allentown.
By completing the application, Douglas declared under penalty that he had lived at that address for more than 30 days, but an investigation showed Douglas did not lease the apartment until Nov. 2, Luksa said.
Manny Makhoul, who owns the building, said Douglas had not moved in yet, because he was repairing the apartment. Douglas said he has no plans to move to Allentown.
Constables are holdovers from Pennsylvania’s colonial system of government, itself an extension of English rule. Although the role of constables has evolved over the centuries, they are law enforcement officers with statewide authority who can be certified to carry guns and can use citizens’ arrest powers when they witness crimes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.