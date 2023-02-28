UNIVERSITY PARK — Pennsylvania 4-H’ers recently earned high rankings in the National 4-H Shooting Sports Quiz Bowl. This virtual competition included nearly 450 participants from 40 states.
Participants also drew from general 4-H and science, technology, engineering and mathematics knowledge.
Members competed as individuals and in teams of up to four to represent Pennsylvania. The top 10 teams and individuals in each region and in the nation received medallions or ribbons.
The Good Time 4-H Club Team — a Union County team consisting of Patricia Shively, Garrett Franck, Austin Hanselman and Rhys Klingler — earned third place in the Northeast region.
