SUN Tech students win welding competition
NEW BERLIN — Welding students from Columbia Montour CTC, Williamsport School District and SUN Area Technical Institute, competed recently in a welding competition.
In previous years, students traveled to Pennsylvania College of Technology to compete in person. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the 2021 competition was held at each of the competing schools. Judges went to each school to witness the competition and then returned to Penn College with the welded plates to complete the inspection and X-ray of the plates to determine the top six place winners.
SUN ATI welding students took four of the top six awards.
Samuel Spencer, son of William and Brandi Spencer of New Berlin, took first place. Blaine Goss, son of Jessica Knouse of Mount Pleasant Mills and Ethan Goss of Middleburg, placed second. Devin Romig, son of Brian and Kristi Reber of Northumberland, finished in fourth place. Paul Snyder, son of Paul and Anna Snyder of Sunbury, finished in fifth place.
Woman’s Club reports on meeting
MILTON — GFWC Woman’s Club of Milton met recently at the First Presbyterian Church.
Nathalie Enterline, a local lady who perused a career in dancing, danced and spoke of her career. Her presentation started out in the character of Charlie Chaplin and, unexpectedly, she changed her costume in the blink of an eye in front of her audience as she danced using her trademark red hat and cane.
After enjoying lunch with the members and guests, she explained how she started, at age 3, dancing at the Enterline Performing Arts Center in Milton and with the Williamsport Civic Ballet, both owned and directed by her parents. Then it was on to New York City, studying dance and into the world of international engagements. Now, her performances have been delayed due to COVID-19 around the world. She’s looking forward to returning to the international scene 2022, when the lockdowns are gone.
President Dotti Zimmerman presided over the business meeting. She welcomed and introduced a GFWC member who recently moved to this area from Virginia. Treasurer Roxy Levan reported, the annual Meals on Wheels donation was sent, the Art and English Awards to graduating seniors are in the process, and a memorial book will be placed in the Milton Public Library for recently deceased member Rozella Follmer.
The members approved the club be a vendor at the Milton Harvest Festival, Sept. 18. They participated in the Poppy Sale through the American Legion Auxiliary.
The club’s mini park has been trimmed and cleaned up thanks to two great-granddaughters of a member, and mulched thanks to Milton Borough workers.
The time and location for the June meeting will be determined. For further information, contact Dotti Zimmerman at 570-850-3822.
Vaccine appointments expanded to children over 12
DANVILLE — Following recent approvals to expand use of the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine, Geisinger is now offering vaccine appointments to anyone age 12 and over.
Appointments are available at the following vaccine centers: The Geisinger Health Plan Building near Danville, Geisinger CenterPoint in Jenkins Township, Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital and Geisinger Lewistown Hospital.
Anyone who is under 18 must have a parent or legal guardian with them to receive their vaccine doses.
Appointments can be made through myGeisinger or by calling 570-284-3657.
The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose vaccine given 21 days apart. More information about the COVID-19 vaccine, including information for parents of newly eligible children, is available at geisinger.org/COVIDVax.
Aging offices closed for Memorial Day
LEWISBURG — The Union-Snyder Agency on Aging Inc. Office and all of its senior centers will be closed Monday, May 31, in honor of Memorial Day.
To report situations of elder abuse call 570-524-2100, 570-374-5558 or 800-533-1050 and listen for the instructions.
