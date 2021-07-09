Cup: 1. Denny Hamlin, 798; 2. Kyle Larson,795; 3. William Byron, 713; 4. Kyle Busch, 685; 5. Joey Logano, 678; 6. Chase Elliott, 674; 7. Martin Truex, 634; 8. Ryan Blaney, 603; 9. Kevin Harvick, 599; 10. Brad Keselowski, 593; 11. Alex Bowman, 561; 12. Austin Dillon, 544; 13. Tyler Reddick, 521; 14. Kurt Busch, 471; 15. Christopher Bell, 463; 16. Chris Buescher, 446.
Xfinity: 1. Austin Cindric, 721; 2. AJ Allmendinger, 632; 3. Daniel Hemric, 616; 4. Justin Allgaier, 570; 5. Harrison Burton, 546; 6. Jeb Burton, 524; 7. Justin Haley, 499; 8. Brandon Jones, 485; 9. Noah Gragson, 471; 10. Michael Annett, 450; 11. Jeremy Clements, 416; 12. Brandon Brown, 383.
Truck: 1. John Hunter Nemecheck, 575; 2. Ben Rhodes, 489; 3. Austin Hill, 469; 4. Zane Smith, 428; 5. Todd Gilliland, 408; 6. Sheldon Creed, 406; 7. Matt Crafton, 392; 8. Grant Enfinger, 373; 9. Stewart Friesen, 350; 10. Carson Hocevar, 335.
