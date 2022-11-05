TURBOTVILLE — Both the Warrior Run and Milton area school districts are working to address the substitute teacher shortage faced by many districts.
According to Warrior Run School District Superintendent Dr. Thor Edmiston, the shortage of substitute teachers is a problem occurring all across the region and the state.
"The shortage of quality substitute teachers is an ongoing issue," said Edmiston. "But, over the past several years, the situation is becoming more of a concern. Districts in our region are seemingly competing for the same folks to fill those openings."
Edmiston said the shortage of substitute teachers stems from colleges and universities reporting less education students graduating every year.
"There needs to be an increase in the number of students entering education programs as a career choice," said Edmiston.
As a way to combat this issue the school is facing, Warrior Run School District is working with Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (CSIU).
"Our local intermediate unit, Central Susquehanna Intermediate Unit (C.S.I.U.) has a marvelous program that it offers to qualified community members who are interested in helping out," said Edmiston. "It's called The Guest Teacher/Education Major program and it is a service offered to its local school districts to provide substitute teacher training to people who have a bachelor’s degree, but do not have a Pennsylvania teaching certificate. This program has helped to increase the number of approved substitutes on our list."
Edmiston also stated that in situations where there are too many teachers absent and not enough substitutes, the other teachers in the schools use their planning time to cover for their missing colleagues.
Milton Area School District superintendent Dr. John Bickhart also said the issue of the substitute teacher shortage stems from the lack of college students interested in pursuing careers in education.
"There's less students going into education at the college level," said Bickhart. "We knew that 10 years ago. I think it was almost hard for all of us that were in education back then to believe that there would be a teacher shortage, but they spoke about it then. Now today we're facing that. When you have a teacher shortage and it's difficult to find people to fill normal roles or actual full time roles, substitute teaching is going to hit an issue."
Bickhart speculated that the lack of education students graduating at the college-level stems from things changing inside the education system. While he believes that education is a crucial and rewarding field that enables other professions to exist, he acknowledges it can be straining for some people.
"Education is not always put in a good spotlight," said Bickhart. "People feel burdened, exhausted and overwhelmed. It's a very taxing profession with all the expectations, so I think it's become that. While I do believe I'm proud of the Milton school district, we do a great job in our compensation of teachers with benefits and salary, I think a lot of areas see teaching as not a high-paying job. There's a lot of other things kids can do that have higher salary and better benefits."
Bickhart said the lack of substitutes has been exacerbated by the multiple school districts having to compete with each other to find substitutes.
"There's not enough substitutes right now, like there were years ago that would fill the holes," said Bickhart. "When a teacher would call out sick, a call would go out, somebody would pick that up, you'd move on. Now, in a given week there's multiple unfilled vacancies, on a given day it could be a couple, it could be none, but it's just so inconsistent."
Various things are being implemented by the Milton Area School District to deal with the substitute teacher shortage, according to Bickhart.
One way they are dealing with things is through "super subs."
"A lot of schools have done that where they are able to have one person come in, usually put them in a cafeteria or a auditorium so they can cover three classes," said Bickhart. "With the movement of virtual education or online platforms, teachers have things posted in their classrooms that are online, so ultimately they can have work posted and students can go work if they're out."
The district is looking at the possibility pulling from the pool of retired teachers, as Bickhart said he has talked with retired teachers who have expressed interest in assisting as a substitute.
There is also interested in using college-level education students doing internships and parent professionals doing some subbing as well.
Bickhart hopes that through these implementations, he can create a more efficient system for finding substitute teachers. The idea is to create multiple layers of plans to mitigate the issues as best as they can.
In situations where the Milton Area School District has several absent teachers and not enough substitutes being able to fill in, it uses teachers or other people working for the district to supplement. However, Bickhart acknowledged those situations have drawbacks as it could mean kids might not be able to go to art or gym class for that given day, since faculty is spread so thin.
"Milton is one of the highest-paying districts when it comes to substitute teaching, if you look around," said Bickhart. "It's not a case of this district not being committed to bringing people in, we just need people who are interested in coming in."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.