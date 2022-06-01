Singer Pat Boone is 88. Actor Morgan Freeman is 85. Opera singer Frederica von Stade is 77. Actor Brian Cox is 76. Rock musician Ronnie Wood is 75. Actor Jonathan Pryce is 75. Actor Gemma Craven is 72. Actor John M. Jackson (TV: “JAG,” “NCIS: Los Angeles”) is 72. Blues-rock musician Tom Principato is 70. Country singer Ronnie Dunn is 69. Actor Lisa Hartman Black is 66. Actor Tom Irwin is 66. Singer-musician Alan Wilder is 63. Rock musician Simon Gallup (The Cure) is 62. Actor-comedian Mark Curry is 61. Actor-singer Jason Donovan is 54. Actor Teri Polo is 53. Basketball player-turned-coach Tony Bennett is 53. Actor Rick Gomez is 50. Model-actor Heidi Klum is 49. Singer Alanis Morissette is 48. Actor Sarah Wayne Callies is 45. Comedian Link Neal (Rhett & Link) is 44. TV personality Damien Fahey is 42. Americana singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile is 41. Actor Johnny Pemberton is 41. Actor-writer Amy Schumer is 41. Former tennis player Justine Henin is 40. Actor Taylor Handley is 38. Actor Zazie Beetz is 31. Actor Willow Shields is 22.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Involuntary manslaughter charge filed in Columbia County incident
- Man accused of assaulting 5 month old
- Council votes to eliminate Broadway Street parking
- Mary L. Benshoff
- Van crash victim transported to hospital
- Gladys T. Klapp
- Horses join state mounted unit
- Milton High Class of 2022 celebrates, reflects
- Christ Wesleyan Church to stage "Murder on the Orient Express"
- Contract for interim superintendent tabled
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.