Wednesday, March 1
• Evening meal and prayer service, 6 p.m., Christ’s United Lutheran Church, 13675 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont.
• Bariatric support group, 6 to 7 p.m., Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. Featuring a food label workshop.
Thursday, March 2• Novel Thoughts Book Club, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.
• Dr. Seuss Party, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172.
• “Guys and Dolls,” 7 p.m., Lewisburg Area High School auditorium, Lewisburg. ($)
Friday, March 3• Take-out fish dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., St. Joseph Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road, Milton. ($)
• “Chicago,” 7 p.m., Milton Area High School auditorium, Mahoning Street, Milton. ($)
• “Guys and Dolls,” 7 p.m., Lewisburg Area High School auditorium, Lewisburg. ($)
Saturday, March 4• First Saturday Bird Walk, 9 a.m., Faylor Lake, Beaver Springs. sevenmountainsaudubon.org.
• Walk on the Wild Side with T&D’s Cats of the World, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. Recommended for children ages 3 to 8 and their families. https://bit.ly/3DVkUtU. ($)(R)
• Teen Readers Club, noon to 1 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg. 570-523-1172. (R)
• “Chicago,” 1 and 7 p.m., Milton Area High School auditorium, Mahoning Street, Milton. ($)
• “Guys and Dolls,” 2 and 7 p.m., Lewisburg Area High School auditorium, Lewisburg. ($)
