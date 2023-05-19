TV personality David Hartman is 88. Actor James Fox is 84. Actor Nancy Kwan is 84. Musician Pete Townshend is 78. Singer-actor-model Grace Jones is 72. Drummer Phil Rudd AC/DC is 69. Actor Steven Ford is 67. Actor Toni Lewis (“Homicide,” ″Oz,” ″As the World Turns”) is 63. Guitarist Iain Harvie of Del Amitri is 61. Actor Jason Gray-Stanford (“Monk”) is 53. Singer Jenny Berggren of Ace of Base is 51. TV personality Kim Zolciak Biermann (“Real Housewives of Atlanta”) is 45. Singer Shooter Jennings is 44. Comedian Michael Che (“Saturday Night Live”) is 40. Guitarist Tim McTague of Underoath is 40. Guitarist James Richardson of MGMT is 40. Actor Eric Lloyd (“The Santa Clause”) is 37. Singer Sam Smith is 31. Actor Nolan Lyons (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 22.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Flames strike home of Mifflinburg businessman
- Louis R. Arndt
- Milton Borough employee leaves legacy
- Linda M. Stahlnecker
- Kim M. Reynolds
- A special day at Warrior Run
- 'Give your family hugs'
- Warrior Run easily beats Muncy to head into postseason on a high note
- Steese memorialized by National Fallen Firefighters Foundation
- Kathleen B. Plymette
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.