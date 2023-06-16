In 1977, Soviet Communist Party General Secretary Leonid Brezhnev was named president, becoming the first person to hold both posts simultaneously.
In 1978, President Jimmy Carter and Panamanian leader Omar Torrijos signed the instruments of ratification for the Panama Canal treaties during a ceremony in Panama City.
In 2015, Donald Trump launched his presidential campaign with a speech at Trump Tower in Manhattan.
