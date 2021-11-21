ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Bolstered by placing seven on the podium, the Bucknell wrestling team finished fourth at the Navy Classic on Saturday at the Wesley Brown Field House.
Zach Hartman led the way, winning the 165-pound title behind a 5-0 record. He registered bonus points for the Bison in all five of his victories, logging three pins, one technical fall and one major decision.
Darren Miller (141) and Jaden Fisher (174) were Bucknell’s runners-up. Kolby DePron (149) placed third at his third-straight tournament while Kurt Phipps (133) and Logan Deacetis (184) each finished fourth.
Brandon Seidman (125) rounded out the Bison’s podium finishers, claiming sixth.
Bucknell finished behind only Michigan State (129), Ohio (125.5) and host Navy (122) in the strong 12-team field. The Bison finished ahead of No. 18 Rutgers, EIWA program American and fellow Pennsylvania schools Bloomsburg, Edinboro and Lock Haven.
Hartman moved to 8-0 on the young season, with an impressive half of his wins coming by fall. Dating back to the abbreviated 2020-21 campaign, the two-time All-American has gone 20-3, with all three of his losses coming at the NCAA Championships.
Miller went 3-0 on the day with a pair of major decisions; he ultimately did not compete in the finals against Navy’s Tyler Hunt to finish second. Fisher posted a 3-1 record with a pair of pins; in the finals, he ceded a 12-6 decision to Ohio’s Sal Perrine.
DePron continued his strong start to his collegiate career, posting a 4-1 record en route to his third-place showing. He improved to 13-3 on the season; his 13 victories leads Bucknell, and he previously took third at Nov. 7’s Clarion Open and Nov. 14’s Jonathan Kaloust Bearcat Open.
In their fourth-place efforts, Phipps posted a pin while Deacetis logged two. Seidman registered one of the Bison’s two technical falls on the day.
Overall, Bucknell logged 11 pins and six major decisions.
The Bison next host Michigan State for their home opener at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.
