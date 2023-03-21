SPRING MILLS — Remote Area Medical will be offering free, quality dental, vision and medical care to those in need during a clinic being held March 25-26 at the Penns Valley Elementary Intermediate School, 4528 Penns Valley Road, Spring Mills.
All RAM services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The patient parking lot will open no later than midnight Friday, March 24, and remain open for the duration of the clinic. Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.
Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. Medical services are offered, in addition to dental or vision services, free to every patient attending the clinic.
For more information, to donate or to volunteer, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530.
