Wednesday, March 22

Boys baseball

Loyalsock at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Lewisburg at Danville, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Mifflinburg at Midd-West, 5:30 p.m.

Boys tennis

Williamsport at Lewisburg, 4 p.m.

Mifflinburg at Central Columbia, 4 p.m.

Thursday, March 23

Baseball

Muncy at Lewisburg, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Jersey Shore at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Montoursville at Warrior Run, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, March 24

Boys tennis

Muncy at Milton, 4 p.m.

Saturday, March 25

Girls softball

Mifflinburg at Warrior Run, 11 a.m.

Monday, March 27

Boys baseball

Mifflinburg at Bloomsburg, 4:30 p.m.

Warrior Run at Millville, 4:30 p.m.

Milton at Central Mountain, 4:30 p.m.

Girls softball

Penns Valley at Mifflinburg, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove, 6:15 p.m.

Tuesday, March 28

Girls softball

Warrior Run at Milton, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Mifflinburg at Selinsgrove, 6:15 p.m.

Boys tennis

Montoursville at Mifflinburg, 4 p.m.

Milton at Williamsport, 4 p.m.

