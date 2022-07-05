Tuesday, July 5
Little League baseball
Junior Division
at New Berlin Recreation Complex
Mifflinburg-Selinsgrove winner vs. WR-Danville winner, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 6
Little League baseball
Junior Division
at New Berlin Recreation Complex
Miff-Sel loser vs. WR-Danville loser, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday, July 7
Junior American Legion baseball
Playoffs, TBA
Friday, July 8
Junior American Legion baseball
Playoffs, TBA
