Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms during the morning becoming more widespread this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 81F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.