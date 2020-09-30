LEWISBURG — The Union County Library System — which consists of Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg and the West End Library in Laurelton — will allow patrons to browse its book and DVD collections beginning today.
To ensure the safety of employees and patrons, a patron must wear a mask and use hand sanitizer before entering the collection. Gloves will be available if requested. Browsing sessions limited to 15 minutes are encouraged. Building capacity will be limited at each library.
Current library services include:
• Placing orders by phone, online, or in-person for pick-up at the library circulation desk.
• Interlibrary Loans
• Computer use by appointment only.
• Copy are machines available for use.
• Assistance from distance, remote technology support.
Mask are required to enter the library. Individuals unable to wear masks due to medical reasons can call the library for curbside delivery.
There is a 30-item limit per library card. All items must be returned to the book drop.
Book donations are currently not being accepted.
Heavy traffic areas and high-touch surfaces such as computers and door handles are cleaned frequently.
Library materials are quarantined for four days upon return.
The collection of overdue fines has resumed.
Hours of operations at each library will be as follows:
• Herr Memorial Library: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; and 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays for vulnerable populations.
• Public Library for Union County: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; and 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays for vulnerable populations.
• West End Library: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; and 10 to 11 Fridays for vulnerable populations.
For more information, call the library or visit UnionCountyLibraries.org/reopen.
