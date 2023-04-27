SUNBURY — A son, Traesonn Larue Baker, was born at 4:55 a.m. April 15 to Skierria Baker, of Sunbury.
Traesonn, who was born at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, was 20 1/2-inches long and weighed 7 lbs., 6 oz.
Traesonn’s grandparents are Bobbie Jo Baker and William R. Moyer, of Milton, and Todd W. Miller, of Mifflinburg.
