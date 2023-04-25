Actor Al Pacino is 83. “Dancing With The Stars” judge Len Goodman is 79. Bassist Stu Cook of Creedence Clearwater Revisited is 78. Singer Bjorn Ulvaeus of ABBA is 78. Actor Talia Shire is 78. Actor Jeffrey DeMunn (“The Green Mile”) is 76. Country singer-songwriter Rob Crosby is 69. Actor Hank Azaria (“The Simpsons”) is 59. Singer Andy Bell of Erasure is 59. Bassist Eric Avery (Jane’s Addiction) is 58. Guitarist Rory Feek of Joey and Rory is 58. Former “Early Show” host Jane Clayson is 56. Actor Gina Torres (“I Think I Love My Wife”) is 54. Actor Renee Zellweger is 54. Actor Jason Lee (“My Name Is Earl,” ″Almost Famous”) is 53. Actor Jason Wiles (“Third Watch”) is 53. Actor Emily Bergl (“Southland”) is 48. Actor Marguerite Moreau (“The O.C.,” ″Life As We Know It”) is 46. Singer Jacob Underwood (O-Town) is 43. Actor Allisyn Snyder (“A.P. Bio,” “Sonny With A Chance”) is 27. Actor Jayden Rey (“The Conners”) is 14.
