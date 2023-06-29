Thursday, June 29
Little League Baseball
9-10-11 Division
at Washies Complex, Danville
Mifflinburg vs. Milton, 5:30 p.m.
Major Division
at Bloomsburg Town Park
Mifflinburg vs. Bloomsburg, 5:30 p.m.
Junior Division
at New Berlin ballfields
Lewisburg vs. Mifflinburg, 5:30 p.m.
American Legion baseball
Bloomsburg at Mifflinburg, 5:45 p.m.
Friday, June 30
Little League softball
8-10 Division
at Central Columbia H.S.
Warrior Run vs. Snyder County, 5:30 p.m.
Mifflinburg vs. Selinsgrove, 8 p.m.
American Legion baseball
Montandon at Sullivan County, 5:45 p.m.
Danville at Mifflinburg, 5:45 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Saturday, July 1
Little League baseball
8-10 Division
Mifflinburg vs. Selinsgrove-Bloomsburg winner, 1 p.m.
Little League softball
WR-Snyder Co. winner vs. Shikellamy, 1 p.m.
Mifflinburg-Sel winner vs. Danville, 3:30 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Trenton at Williamsport, 6:35 p.m.
Sunday, July 2
Little League baseball
Junior Division
at New Berlin ballfields
Lew-Miff loser vs. Danville-Selinsgrove loser, 1 p.m.
Lew-Miff winner vs. Snyder Co./Dan-Sel winner, 4 p.m.
Minor League baseball
Trenton at Williamsport, 4:05 p.m.
Monday, July 3
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at State College, 6:35 p.m.
Tuesday, July 4
Minor League baseball
State College at Williamsport, 1:05 p.m.
Friday, July 7
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at Frederick, 7 p.m.
Saturday, July 8
Minor League baseball
Williamsport at Frederick, 6 p.m.
