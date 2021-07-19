Geisinger Health System
DANVILLE — Karen Murphy, Ph.D., R.N., executive vice president, chief innovation officer and founding director of the Steele Institute for Health Innovation at Geisinger, has been selected as one of Modern Healthcare’s 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives for 2021, and has been named a 2021 Changemaker in Health by the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS).
Modern Healthcare’s annual list of the 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives recognizes leaders who are paving the way to better health through innovation, community service and achievements inside and outside of their respective organizations. Murphy was recognized for the Steele Institute’s role in Geisinger’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, including early contact tracing efforts, automation and vaccine distribution.
Murphy and her team also used the pandemic as an opportunity to reimagine how care could and should be delivered in the future. This year’s class includes Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The inaugural HIMSS Changemaker in Health awards recognize 11 health care executives who challenge the status quo in their journeys to build a brighter health future. The awards celebrate innovative individuals as they lead change in their pursuit to improve care by harnessing the power of information and technology.
Penn College
WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology has added to its leadership team with the appointment of two assistant deans for the School of Engineering Technologies.
Kathleen D. Chesmel heads the school’s Materials Science and Engineering Technologies Division, and Ellyn A. Lester is doing the same for the Construction and Architectural Technologies Division.
Chesmel oversees all plastics, welding, civil and surveying, and manufacturing majors. Most recently, she was an adjunct professor teaching graduate courses at Immaculata University, an educational and professional development consultant, and director of the Make-it-Matter Materials Science Camp at Penn State.
She holds a doctorate and a master’s degree in bioengineering from the University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Princeton.
As assistant dean of architectural and construction technologies, Lester is responsible for all architecture, building construction, construction management and HVAC majors. She comes to Penn College from Stevens Institute of Technology, Hoboken, N.J., where she was the associate chair of graduate studies for the Civil, Environmental and Ocean Engineering Department and chair of built environment programs.The National Association of Women in Construction honored Lester in 2020 with its Carol A. Kueker Construction Education Visionary Award.
Lester is completing a doctorate from the University of Salford (England), focusing on the built environment. She holds a master’s degree in architecture and a bachelor’s degree in journalism, both from the University of Kansas.
