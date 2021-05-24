WILLIAMSPORT — Results from Saturday’s District 4 Track and Field Championships at Williamsport Area High School.
Girls 2ATop-two advance to states, plus state qualifiers (SQ)
3,200: 1. Alyssa Hoffman, Warrior Run, 11:26.54; 2. Grace Petrick,Danville, 11:31.13; 3. Coyla Bartholomew, Danville, 11:38.57; 4. Sage Dunkleberger, Warrior Run, 12:10.85 ; 5. Carrie Claypool, Sayre, 12:12.08; 6. Erin Witter, Montoursville, 12:12.70; 8. Hannah Mirshahi, Lewisburg, 12:13.40; 8. Mikaela Majcher, Warrior Run, 12:15.45 100H: 1. Siena Brazier, Lewisburg, 15.42; 2. Claudia Morris, 15.99; 3. Madeline Ikeler, Lewisburg, 16.03; 4. Brynna Zentner, Bloomsburg, 16.45; 5. Carly Shlauch, Bloomsburg. 1656; 6. Camryn Pyle, Midd-West, 16.89; 7. Madison Cardello, Lewisburg, 16.89; 8. Makenna Dietz, Midd-West, 16.89 100: 1. Liberty Gearinger, Central Columbia, 12.66; 2. Janae Bergey, Milton, 12.85; 3. Natalya Heard, Bloomsburg, 12.96; 4. Regi Wendt, Milton, 13.04; 5. Andi Gutshall, Bloomsburg, 13.10 ; 6. Elizabeth Manning, South Williamsport, 13.12; 7. Kylie Bieber, Hughesville, 13.4; 8. Asha Hohmuth, Lewisburg, 13.41 1,600: 1. Lauren Trapani, Warrior Run, 5:12.88; 2. Sarah Mahoney, Lewisburg, 5:18.50; 3. Maizy Aikey, Bloomsburg, 5:20.36; 4. Grace Petrick, Danville, 5:23.38; 5. Alyssa Hoffman, Warrior Run, 5:23.78; 6. Talia Mazzatesta, Mount Carmel, 5:24.75; 7. Delaney Humphrey, Lewisburg, 5:26.11; 8. Alanna Ranck, Warrior Run, 5:26.43 4x100 relay: 1. Milton (Mackenzie Lopez, Janae Bergey, Regi Wendt, Riley Murray) 49.86; 2. Bloomsburg, 50.34; 3. Hughesville, 50.78; 4. Central Columbia, 50.84; 5. Southern Columbia, 51.60; 6. Troy, 52.92; 7. Meadowbrook Christian, 53.32 400: 1. Lily Saul, Montoursville, 56.19; 2. Elena Malone, Lewisburg, 58.22; 3. Elizabeth Manning, South Williamsport, 59.55 (SQ): 4. Maggi Mylin, Bloomsburg, 1:00.55; 5. Cassidy Savitski, Southern Columbia, 1:01.21; 6. Elizabeth Fortin, Hughesville, 1:01.48; 7. Porschia Bennett, Towanda, 1:01.74; 8. Raya Pauling, Montoursvile, 1:01.20 300H: 1. Siena Brazier, Lewisburg, 46.0; 2. Madeline Ikeler, Lewisburg, 46.54; 3. Riley Murray, Milton, 47.07 (SQ); 4. Madison Cardello, Lewisburg, 48.05; 5. Makenna Dietz, Midd-West, 48.32; 6. Charly Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 48.54; 7. Jillian Irion, Montoursville, 49.18; 8. Brynna Zentner, Bloomsburg, 49.24 800: 1. Lily Saul, Montoursville, 2:18.80; 2. Bella Johns, Danville, 2:21.14; 3. Maggie Daly, Lewisburg, 2:22.93; 4. Cierra Getz, Hughesville, 2:24.30; 5. Kyra Binney, Lewisburg, 2:25.96; 6. Lauran Trapani, Warrior Run, 2:26.82; 7. Kate Moncavage, Southern Columbia, 2:27.36; 8. Raya Pauling, Montoursville, 2:27.75 200: 1. Liberty Gearinger, Central Columbia, 25.34; 2. Elena Malone, Lewisburg, 26.26; 3. Elizabeth Manning, South Wiliamsport; 4. Regi Wendt, Milton, 26.41; 5. Natalya Hear, Bloomsburg, 26.74; 6. Janae Bergey, Milton, 26.88; 7. Kenna Ammar, Hughesville, 27.01; 8. Olivia Haley, Wyalusing, 27.10 4x400 relay: 1. Lewisburg (Siena Brazier, Asha Hohmuth, Madeline Ikeler, Elena Malone), 4:03.67; 2. Hughesville, 4:05.38; 3. Central Columbia, 4:09.83; 4. Southern Columbia, 4:12.83; 5. Montoursville, 4:14.85; 6. Danville, 4:19.73; 7. Towanda, 4:20.92; 8. Midd-West, 4:22.77 High jump: 1. Porschia Bennett, Towanda, 5-6; 2. Charlize Slusser, Williamson, 5-2; 3. Brooklyn Lentz, South Williamsport, 5-2 (SQ); 4. Brynna Zentner, Bloomsburg, 5-0; 5. Morgan Harris, Lewisburg, 5-0; 6T. Amelia Kiepke, Lewisburg, 4-10; 6T. Shelby Harttman, Meadowbrook, 4-10; 8. Madison Armitage, Wyalusing, 4-10 Javelin: 1. Lauren Shedleski, Mount Carmel, 132-11; 2. Alex Snyder, Hughesville, 125-6; 3. Alexis Keefer, Loyalsock, 115-8; 4. Mackenzie Lopez, Milton, 107-9; 5. Lauren Anderson, Montgomery, 106-110; 6. Emily Garvin, Northumberland Christian, 105-11; 7. Morgan Reiner, MIlton, 104-2; 8. Emma Coolidge, Wellsboro, 104-0 Pole vault: 1. Karly Renn, Southern Columbia, 11-3; 2. Mya Shoemaker, Warrior Run, 11-0; 3. Sarah Bower, Bloomsburg, 11-0; 4. Riley Murray, Milton, 10-6; 5. Emma Miller, Warrior Run, 9-0; 6. Ashlyn Maris, Hughesville, 9-0; 7T. Emma Freeman, Lewisburg, 8-6; 7T. Jade Drogan, Bloomsburg, 8-6 Shot put: 1. Madison Downs, Lewisburg, 39-0; 2. Avery Dowkus, Mount Carmel, 38-6; 3. Leah Ferster, Midd-West, 34-8; 4. Anita Shek, Milton, 33-3; 5. Munayyah Meredith, Lewisburg, 32-8; 6. Callie Fish, Danville, 32-7.25; 7. Emily Garvin, Northumberland Christian, 31-9; 8. Lauren Shedleski, Mount Carmel, 31-7 Triple jump: 1. Charly Schlauch, Bloomsburg, 36-8.5; 2. Makenzi Leitenberger, 34-5.75; 3. Amelia Kiepke, Lewisburg, 34-5.75; 4. Peyton Kehler, Mount Carmel, 3401.25; 5. Morgan Harris, Lewisburg, 33-8.25; 6. Rhyse Pursel, Southern Columbia, 33-1; 7. Alyssa Heckman, Midd-West, 32-3; 8. Charity Vellner, Mount Carmel, 21-6 Team scores: 1. Lewisburg 153; 2. Bloosmburg 76.5; 3. Warrior Run 60; 4. Milton 55; 5T. Mount Carmel, Hughesville 49; 7. Danville 47; 8T. Montoursville, Southern Columbia 36; 10. Central Columbia 31; 11. South Williamsport 21; 12. Midd-West 17; 13. Loyalsock 16; 14. Towanda 15; 15. Williamson 12; 16. Northumberland Christian 5; 17. Meadowbrook Christian 4.5; 18T. Sayre, NE Bradford, Montgomery 4; 21T. Wyalusing, Troy 3; 23. Wellsboro 1
Girls 3AChampion advances, plus state qualifiers (SQ)
3,200: 1. Shaela Kruski, Selinsgrove, 11:41.42; 2. Olivia Solomon, Shikellamy, 12:32.74 (SQ); 3. Breia Mayes, Selinsgrove, 12:43.05; 4. Ella WIlson, Williamsport, 13:02.65; 5. Emily Hale, Williamsport, 13:05.74; 6. Marissa Allen, Mifflinburg, 13:06.16 100: 1. Tionna Collier, Williamsport. 12.66; 2. Jorden Moten, Shikellamy, 12.94; 3. Sophia Feathers, Shikellamy, 13.06; 4. Maryrose Molina, Selinsgrove, 13.15; 5. Madison Maihle, Jersey Shore, 13.28; 6. Abigail Corson, Jersey Shore, 13.58 110H: 1. Jessica Robinson, Williamsport, 16.51; 2. Giana Carapellucci, Shamokin, 16.85; 3. Abby Parise, Selinsgrove, 16.86; 4. Prynn Sidleck, Williamsport, 17.34; 5. Anyae Grissom, Williamsport, 17.42; 6. Makayla Weber, Mifflinburg, 17.43 1,600: 1. Alyssa Keeley, Shikellamy, 5:17.09; 2. Shaela Kruski, Selinsgrove, 5:27.18; 3. Zoe Tomko, Selinsgrove, 5:28.89; 4. Emma Bronson, Athens, 5:35.27; 5. Sara Pecchia, Jersey Shore, 5:49.62; 6. Emma Strausser, Shikellamy, 5:55.39 4x100: 1. Williamsport, 49.48; 2. Selinsgrove, 49.8; 3. Jersey Shore, 52.09; 4. Shikellamy, 54.46; 5. Shamokin, 55.64; 6. Athens, 55.98 400: 1. Kailee Helmrich, Williamsport, 1:00.47; 2. Maryrose Molina-Shuman, Selinsgove, 1:01.14; 3. Danyse Washington, 1:02.16; 4. Carly Aument, 1:02.99; 5. Avery Metzger, Mifflinburg, 1:03.02; 6. Carli McConnell, Jersey Shore, 1:05.11; 7. MyaKay Bartman, Jersey Shore, 1:05.22; 8. Anna Harstead, Williamsport, 1:05.38 800: 1. Aubrey Sechrist, Jersey Shore, 2:19.99; 2. Alyssa Keeley, Shikellamy, 2:23.09; 3. Ellie Fisher, Williamsport, 2:24.70; 4. Danyse Washington, Williamsport, 2:29.26; 5. Emma Bronson, Athens, 2:30.78; 6. Zoe Tomko, Selinsgrove, 2:31.89 300H: 1. Makayla Weber, Mifflinburg, 48.66; 2. Anyae Grisso, Williamsport, 48.89; 3. Peyton Yocum, Mifflinburg, 49.47; 4. Abby Parise, Selinsgrove, 49.74; 5. Madeline Gerst, 50.92; 6. Emma Naugle, Selinsgrove, 51.72 200: 1. Tionna Colli, Williamsport, 26.22; 2. Carly Aument, Selinsgrove, 26.62; 3. Jordan Moten, Shikellamy, 26.89; 4. Kailee Helmr, Williamsport, 27.02; 5. Abigail Cors, Jersey Shore, 27.30; 6. Sophia Feathers, Shikellamy, 27.38 4x400: 1. Williamsport (Danyse Washington, Anna Harstead, Kailee Helmrich, Anyae Grissom), 4:07.55; 2. Selinsgrove (Carly Aument, Annalise Bond, Maryrose Molina-Shuman, Lilian Poust), 4:09.35; 3. Shikellamy (Alyssa Keeley, Jordan Moten, Melia Raker, Sophia Feathers), 4:13.55; 4. Jersey Shore, 4:14.11; 5. Athens, 4:25.19; 6. Mifflinburg (Peyton Yocum, Olivia Walter, Makayla Weber, Avery Metzger), 4:28.45 Pole vault: 1. Annalise Bond, Selinsgrove, 12-7 (district record); 2. Emma Bronowicz, Shikellamy, 10-0; 3. Mallory Pardoe, Williamsport, 9-0; 4. Rileigh Nowroski, Shamokin, 8-6; 5. Rebecca Reimer, Mifflinburg, 8-0; 6. Lexie Merchlinsky, 8-0. Long jump: 1. Lilian Poust, Selinsgrove, 16-6.25; 2. Abby Parise, Selinsgrove, 16-1; 3. Madison Stebila, Selinsgrove, 15-8; 4. Countess Lingard, Williamsport, 15-6.75; 5. Cameron Hoover, Shikellamy, 15-5.75; 6. Mya Thompson, Athens, 15-5.75 Discus: 1. Kyleigh Elsayed, Selinsgrove, 115-4; 2. Olivia Holmes, Williamsport, 100-4; 3. Olivia Bartlow, Athens, 91-2; 4. Luseane Ma’afu, Williamsport, 89-5; 5. Meghan Bussey, Shikellamy, 87-0; 6. Angelis Cordero, Williamsport, 84-9 Javelin: 1. Enya Green, Williamsport, 119-3; 2. Iscah Rintel, Williamsport, 104-5; 3. Emma Kramer, Shamokin, 102-3; 4. Samatha Mac, Jersey Shore, 98-11; 5. Matison Cram, Williamsport, 98-8; 6. Melanie Minn, Shikellamy, 96-8 Team scores: 1. Selinsgrove 169; 2. Williamsport 163; 3. Shikellamy 99; 4. Jersey Shore 46; 5. Shamokin 34; 6. Mifflinburg; 7. Athens 19
Boys 2ATop-two advance, plus state qualifiers (SQ)
3,200: 1. Logan Strawser, East Juniata, 9:40.49; 2. Hunter Foust, Hughesville, 9:40.74; 3. Noah Shedden, NP-Mansfield, 10:10.85; 4. Evan Laudenslager, South Williamsport, 10:17.00; 5. Kenneth Draper, Hughesville, 10:19.63; 6. Connor Dahl, Athens, 10:21.62; 7. Matt Gorsline, Athens, 10:24.55; 8. Caden Dufrene, Warrior Run, 10:26.55 110H: 1. Jake Rose, Southern Columbia, 14.10 (district record); 2. Ben Robinson, Montgomery, 15.43; 3. Dustin Hagin, Troy, 15.44 (SQ); 4. Rowan Smith, East Juniata, 15.81; 5. Will Burdett, Loyalsock, 16.15; 6. Brock Weaver, South Williamsport, 16.51; 7. Brett Mercer, Central Columbia, 16.86; 8. Josiah Schans, Montoursville, 17.04 100: 1. Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia, 10.88; 2. Gavin Garcia, Southern Columbia, 11.19; 3. Chris Aviles, Milton, 11.24 (SQ); 4. Idris Ali, Loyalsock, 11.26 (SQ); 5. Nasir Heard, Bloomsburg, 11.39; 6. Joseph Grab, Wellsboro, 11.39; 7. Kashawn Cameron, Wyalusing, 11.49; 8. Anthony Nanton, Hughesville, 11.62 4x100: 1. Southern Columbia, 42.51 (district record); 2. Wellsboro, 44.69; 3. Mount Carmel, 45.36; 4. Wyalusing, 45.41; 5. Milton, 45.55; 6. East Juniata, 46.41; 7. Central Columbia, 46.68; 8. Athens, 46.92 1,600: 1. Port Habalar, South Williamsport, 4:30.31; 2. Owen Cummings, Williamson, 4:34.25; 3. Logan Strawser, East Juniata, 4:35.43; 4. Kyle Anthony, Athen, 4:36.93; 5. Joshua Woodley, Bloomsburg, 4:39.78; 6. Joshua Lamey, Northumberland Christian, 4:46.90; 7. Noah Shedden, NP-Mansfield, 4:46.45; 8. Eli Swan, Midd-West, 4:46.64 800: 1. Quaid Molino, South Williamsport, 39.95; 2. Ronan Serrano, Bloomsburg, 50.87; 3. Keanu Singh, Loyalsock, 51.58; 4. Ridge Spencer, Troy, 51.82; 5. Hayden Swinehart, South Williamsport, 51.85; 6. Nathaniel Long, Mount Carmel, 51.88; 7. Caleb Seeger, East Juniata, 52.36; 8. Owen Solomon, Midd-West, 52.73 200: 1. Braeden Wisloski, Southern Columbia, 21.95; 2. Nasir Heard, Bloomsburg, 22.39; 3. Chris Aviles, Milton, 22.81 (SQ); 4. Kashawn Cameron, Wyalusing, 23.03; 5. Joseph Grab, Wellsboro, 23.16; 6. Ridge Spencer, Troy, 23.38; 7. Jack Poirer, Wellsboro, 23.51; 8. Tristen Stelen, Montoursville, 23.66 4x400: 1. Southern Columbia, 3:27.88; 2. Loyalsock, 3:29.92; 3. South Williamsport, 3:34.63; 4. Midd-West, 3:38.59; 5. Milton, 3:40.18; 6. Mount Carmel, 3:41.01; 7. Athens; 8. East Juniata 300H: 1. Jake Rose, Southern Columbia, 39.95; 2. Rowan Smith, East Juniata, 41.54; 3. Ben Robinson, Montgomery, 41.69; 4. Duncan Kerr, Williamson, 42.22; 5. Dustin Hagin, Troy, 42.60; 6. Coy Shaffer, East Juniata, 42.82; 7. Samuel Rudy, Wellsboro, 43.81; 8. Will Burdett, Loyalsock, 43.94 Discus: 1. Asher Ellis, Athens, 149-10; 2. Cole Goodwin, 139-11; 3. Matthew Scicchitano, Mount Carmel, 134-10; 4. Daniel Seeley, NE Bradford, 133-7; 5. Michael Farronato, Mount Carmel, 132-10; 6. Jacob Palfreyman, Wyalusing, 120-3; 7. Zach Barnes, Montoursville, 117-4; 8. Zach Belles, 117-0. Triple jump: 1. Idris Ali, Loyalsock, 430.5; 2. Jake Davis, Southern Columbia, 41-11.5; 2. Logan Lambert, 41-3; 4. Andrew Reed, Loyalsock, 40-7.5; 5. Alex Morrison, Southern Columbia, 40-7; 6. Nathan McCormack, Warrior Run, 40-4.25; 7. Pedro Feliciano, 39-6.5; 8. Mike Widom, Bloomsburg, 39-5 High jump: 1. Michael Balichik, Mount Carmel, 5-11; 2T. Spencer Tanner, Warrior Run, 5-11; 2T. Grady Cobb, Wyalusing, 5-11; 4. Russell Gump, Central Columbia, 5-11; 5T. Caiden Williams, Canton, 5-9; 5T. Kyle Christman, Southern Columbia, 5-9; 7T. Anthony Wendt, Milton, 5-9; 7T. Josiah Schans, Montoursville, 5-9 Shot put: 1. Matt Kelley, Mount Carmel, 48-2.75; 2. Garrett Carter, Central Columbia, 46-11 3. Asher Ellis, Athens, 46-11; 4. Cole Goodwin, Milton, 45-6.25; 5. Jacob Palfreyman, Wyalusing, 43-4; 7. Brayden Brown, Montoursville, 42-8; 8. Nolan Miller, Milton, 42-6.5 Pole vault: 1. Brayden McKibben, Montoursville, 13-0; 2. Aaron Willia, Bloomsburg, 12-6; 3. Kaden Majcher, Warrior Run, 12-6; 4. Bryce Eberhart, Montoursville, 12-6; 5. Max Kennel, Warrior Run, 12-0; 6. Bobby Benjamin, Sayre, 11-6; 7. Brett Mercer, Central Columbia, 11-6; 8. Mitchell Mos, Towanda, 11-6 Team scores: 1. Southern Columbia 113.5; 2. Mount Carmel 55; 3. Milton 49.5; 4. Loyalsock 48; 5T. Athens, South Williamsport 46; 7. East Juniata 40; 8. Montoursville 39.5; 9. Wyalusing 38; 10. Bloomsburg 33; 11. Hughesville 29; 12. Warrior Run 24; 13. Williamson 22; 14T. Central Columbia, Troy 20; 16. Wellsboro 19; 17. Montgomery 14; 18. NP-Mansfield 12; 19. Midd-West 11; 20. Towanda 7; 21. NE Bradford 5; 22. Sayre 4; 23. Canton 3.5; 24. Northumberland Christian 3
Boys 3AChampions advance, plus state qualifiers (SQ)
