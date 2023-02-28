Singer Sam the Sham is 86. Actor-director-dancer Tommy Tune is 84. Actor Kelly Bishop (“Gilmore Girls”) is 79. Actor Stephanie Beacham (“Beverly Hills, 90210,” ″SeaQuest DSV”) is 76. Writer-director Mike Figgis is 75. Actor Mercedes Ruehl is 75. Actor Bernadette Peters is 75. Actor Ilene Graff (“Mr. Belvedere”) is 74. Actor John Turturro is 66. Singer Cindy Wilson of The B-52′s is 66. Actor Rae Dawn Chong (“The Color Purple”) is 62. Actor Maxine Bahns (“The Brothers McMullen”) is 54. Actor Robert Sean Leonard (“House, M.D.”) is 54. Singer Pat Monahan of Train is 54. Author Lemony Snicket (aka Daniel Handler) is 53. Actor Tasha Smith (“Empire”) is 52. Actor Rory Cochrane (“24,” ″CSI: Miami”) is 51. Actor Ali Larter is 47. Country singer Jason Aldean is 46. Actor Geoffrey Arend (“Madam Secretary”) is 45. Actor Melanie Chandra (“Code Black”) is 39. Actor Michelle Horn (“Family Law,” ″Strong Medicine”) is 36. Actor True O’Brien (“Days of Our Lives”) is 29. Actor Madisen Beaty (“The Fosters”) is 28. Actor Quinn Shephard (“Hostages”) is 28. Actor Bobb’e J. Thompson (“The Tracy Morgan Show”) is 27.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Muncy man charged with rape of 5 children
- Dorothea A. Prosseda
- Officer recognized for heroism
- MariLee G. Bower
- Interscholastic volleyball coming to Lewisburg
- Carol A. Gundrum
- Warrior Run to stage a 'rock-n-roll' musical
- Area wrestlers set for District 4 Championships
- Harold Mazza
- Buzzer-beater lifts Warrior Run past Wellsboro
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.