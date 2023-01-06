Saturday, Jan. 7
• Teen Readers Club, noon to 4 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
Sunday, Jan. 8• Twelfth Night Celebration, 4 to 7 p.m, Friends of Joseph Priestley House, 472 Priestley Ave., Northumberland.
Monday, Jan. 9• Chill Out Tweens/Teens, 3:30 to 5 p.m., Herr Memorial Library, 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.
• Learn Your New Tech Gadget, 5:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
• Lego Night, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
Wednesday, Jan. 11• Coping with stress, 10:15 a.m., The Miller Center, Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. 570-768-3200. (R)
• Novel Thoughts Book Club, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., 500 Market St., Mifflinburg.
• Storytime with Maverick, 4:30 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton.
Thursday, Jan. 12• West End Readers, 6 to 7 p.m., West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton.
• Grief Support Group, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Public Library for Union County, Reitz Boulevard, Lewisburg.
Friday, Jan. 13• Fall prevention program, 10:30 a.m., Penns Creek Adult Resource Center, 3551 Richard Road, Penns Creek. 570-837-6200.
• Filled chicken breast dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., St. Joseph Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road, Milton. ($)
Saturday, Jan. 14• Basic crochet, 10 a.m. to noon, West End Library, Ball Park Road, Laurelton.
• Drive-thru ham loaf dinner, 3:30 p.m., Christ’s United Lutheran Church, 13765 Old Turnpike Road, Millmont. ($)
• Chicken and waffle dinner, 4 to 6 p.m., Holy Spirit Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10275 Route 44, Watsontown.
Sunday, Jan. 15• Milton Historical Society lecture, 2 p.m., Milton Area High School auditorium, Mahoning Street, Milton. George Venios will present Chronicles and Legends of Milton.
