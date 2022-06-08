Theater to host Lewisburg documentary screening
LEWISBURG — WVIA’s “Our Town Lewisburg” will be screened at 7 p.m. Friday, June 10, at the Campus Theatre, Lewisburg. Doors open at 6:30.
Warrior Run fire Department slates carnival
WATSONTOWN — The Warrior Run Area Fire Department carnival will be held June 13-18 in the Watsontown Memorial Park.
The entertainment schedule includes: R.A.T.L. band, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday, June 13; Lite Switch, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14; One80 Band, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15; Old School Music Band, 6:30 to 98:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16; G.C. and Company Band, 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, June 17; and Lucky Afternoon, 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, June 18.
Rides will be provided by Garbrick Amusements. A horseshoe tournament is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday, June 17, with a cornhole tournament to be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 18.
RiverStage to stage ‘Spamalot’
LEWISBURG — RiverStage Community Theatre will present “Monty Python’s Spamalot” at 7:30 p.m. June 17, 18, 24 and 25, and 2:30 p.m. June 26 in Greenspace Center, 815 Market St., Lewisburg.
West End Fairgrounds hosting July 1 concert
LAURELTON — Whey Jennings and Railway Express will perform Friday, July 1, at the Union County West End Fairgrounds, 1111 Route 235, Laurelton. The concert is being presented by Forest House Hotel.
Gates open at 3 p.m., with Railway Express opening at 7, and Whey Jennings taking to the stage at 8:30.
Those attending must be 21 or older. Contact the Forest House Hotel via Facebook to purchase tickets.
Princess Pageant accepting applications
MILTON — The 2022 Little/Jr. Miss Princess Pageant, to be held as part of Milton’s September Harvest Festival, is accepting contestant applications.
Candidates must by a resident in the Milton Area School District, and reach the designated participation age by July 1. For Little Miss/Junior Miss, 4 through 6. For Junior Miss, 9 through 11.
Contestants will be judged in three categories: Introduction, talent and question/answer. Applicants must submit an 8x10 color headshot, with no others visible in the photo. Registration is free and applications will be accepted until June 25.
Entry forms can be requested by contacting tmitch@csiu.org, and returned to either the Milton Harvest Festival, P.O. Box 105, Milton, PA 17847, or Tia Mitch, 1232 Leiser Road, New Columbia, PA 17844.
