JOHNSTOWN (AP) — A western Pennsylvania coroner said Wednesday that three siblings found dead at a home near Johnstown two months ago all died from COVID-19.
Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said he drew that conclusion after autopsies, toxicology tests and microbiology examinations.
“They were positive for COVID-19, the lungs were heavy and congested,” Lees told The Associated Press. “That’s what that was based on.”
The two men and a woman found in different locations on the property had died about five days before they were found in late October, he said.
Ruth Kinsey, 68, was on the kitchen floor. Richard Kinsey, 70, was in a living room chair. Donald Kinsey, 72, was found in bed in a camper inside a barn on the property.
“They were people that were sick,” Lees said. “Whether or not they were tested I don’t know, I can’t determine that at this point in time.”
Lees said he also does not know their vaccination status.
Their bodies were discovered after authorities were asked to check on their welfare.
